Nikola Tesla raises an electric Doctor Who

“Fast inventing is one of my specialties.”

One scene I often return to when trying to find out what sets Jodie Whittaker’s doctor apart from previous incarnations is the sequence in her first episode, in which she builds her own sonic screwdriver from spare parts and old spoons. Although pretty much all versions of the doctor had a knack for inventing, it’s a quality that has been the focus of the 13th doctor from the start. Although it is noteworthy that Doctor Who took so long to go on an adventure with the popular science cult figure Nikola Tesla (Goran Višnjić), it seems right that the show took place to bring him together with a doctor who is on his particular frequency fluctuates. The doctor’s fandom for a famous historical figure has rarely felt so deserved.

Compared to the groundbreaking historical adventures “Rosa” and “Demons Of The Punjab”, “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” is a much more normal version of the famous historical Doctor Who. The writer Nina Metivier proposes this familiar template from the park with a thoughtful, exciting, educational romp that addresses the present as well as the past. Tesla may have “made up the 20th century before it happened,” but since the episode hilariously shows lampshades, it’s still far more likely that he’ll know it by name than by reputation. Ryan asks if he is connected to the car, while Graham complacently claims that Tesla was an inventor before realizing he can’t really name anything he invented. “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” aims to correct this blind spot by providing as much detail as possible about Tesla’s life and work – from his contributions to AC to his work in X-ray imaging to his early dreams of something similar to WiFi (or at least wireless communication).

Metivier anchors her episode in a particularly bizarre historical detail: Tesla really discovered signals that he believed could have come from another planet. It was probably news from another experimenter in wireless transmission, but Metivier imagines that Tesla inadvertently opened communication in 1903 with a disguised alien ship floating over New York City’s other people’s technology rather than their own to invent. According to this procedure, they want to kidnap Tesla and force him to become their chief engineer. But when the doctor annoys the Skithra Queen (Anjli Mohindra, who looks a lot like the Racnoss Empress from “The Runaway Bride”), the whole world winds up in the crosshairs.

In this episode there are a couple of fascinating character beats for the doctor, one of which is particularly dark. After visiting the future Earth of “Orphan 55” and especially after Gallifrey was destroyed in “Spyfall, Part 2”, it is definitely a blow if the Skithra Queen asks if the doctor has ever seen a dead planet. Perhaps that is why “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” shows the doctor from her most ruthless side. After the Skithra rejected her first withdrawal offer, the doctor coldly comments: “If you die, they will leave nothing behind. Only a trace of blood and the brilliance of other people. Nobody will ever know that you existed.” Indeed none second chance!

The skithra mostly manage to hit the sweet spot between campy and scary, although I think they have a bit too much time for the fairly normal role they end up playing. I would have liked to share part of the evil aliens monologue to have more time for the beautiful dynamic between Ryan and Tesla’s real secretary Dorothy Skerrit (Haley McGee) who share a common understanding of the life-changing experience of being the companion to one Genius. Still, it’s exciting to see how the Chibnall era delivers their best action sequence yet, as scorpion creatures Yaz and Robert Glenister’s Thomas Edison (oh yes, he’s here too!) Chase through the streets of Gilded Age New York ,

Among the hectic science fiction fun that ends with a standoff in Tesla’s Wardenclyffe Tower, “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” offers remarkable thematic depth for exploring science, fame, rivalry, and futurism. In many ways, the episode positions the Skithra as a parallel for Edison. He is also someone who ruthlessly steals ideas from others instead of using his own genius for good work. It shows dramatic irony that the companions know so much more about him than about Tesla. In the end, “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” comes up with a more nuanced thesis than just “Tesla good, Edison bad”.

Though he’s mostly a bully, this episode gives Edison a humanizing moment when he’s really devastated when he realizes that dozens of his employees have been murdered. And his talent for scary propaganda is ultimately what enables him and Yaz to clear the streets and save dozens of lives from the Skithra attack. Edison’s claim that his “invention factory” is the best idea he or Tesla ever had, at least from a business perspective. “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” presents Edison as an opponent, but not as a villain. Fittingly, he has to live with the knowledge that the Skithra wanted Tesla’s mind and not his.

Ultimately, however, this episode belongs to Telsa, and Višnjić immediately joins Vinette Robinson’s Rosa Parks, Tony Currans Vincent van Gogh and Simon Callows Charles Dickens as one of the best historical guest appearances Doctor Who has ever made. He downplayed the strong accent that actors often give to the Serbian inventor (Višnjić himself was born in Croatia), and gives Tesla the dreamy, gentle energy of someone who doesn’t seem to live entirely on our level. He doesn’t bother to write down his ideas because it’s easier to remember them all

Tesla’s versatile mind is both its greatest strength and weakness. He has problems working with others, which Yaz identifies as a mistake (“Just because you’re a genius doesn’t mean you have to find out everything yourself”). He also has no head for business or self-preservation, which ultimately leaves him destitute – an end point that his adventure with the doctor cannot change. But as the episode puts it, the ultimate confirmation of Tesla’s forward thinking may be the ultimate win for a man who is more interested in building the future than living in the present.

Tesla is clearly an important parallel for the doctor. Not only are they both inventors of oddities, they also know what it’s like to be an outsider. The doctor is a Time Lord who chose Earth as their adopted home, while Tesla is a Serbian whose immigrant status is often held against him by the public. (This episode is a timely reminder of the long history of American immigration hostility.) As glorious as their brains are, they can also be a burden. While the episode takes place in one of their endearing, character-related scenes, Doctor and Tesla share a feeling of isolation and loneliness, even when they’re surrounded by friends. When nobody sees the world as you do, you constantly feel out of place.

From his immaculate time to his exciting alien menace, “Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror” is an extremely entertaining hour for Doctor Who. But it also has the kind of quiet sharpness that so often marks the best episodes in the series. The Doctor and Tesla both argue for the importance of progress for progress, but the consequence does not deny the reality that business and war are often the real motivators for our greatest scientific advances. For every species like the Thassa that sent bullets to pass on their knowledge to others, there is a group like the Skithra who want to use this technology for their own purposes. It is a dark reality that only makes the dreamers much more important.

