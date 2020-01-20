Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror provided an interesting glimpse into not just one but two influential personalities from history and was quite an entertaining piece by Doctor Who.

It is definitely an improvement. While Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror isn’t an instant classic, it’s definitely a big step up from Doctor Who episode Orphan 55 last week. It was Basic Doctor Who, but it was Basic Doctor Who who did the right thing.

One thing that stands out about the episode is the portrayal of Nikola Tesla himself. The author Nina Metivier focused on him and his story as a struggling inventor, a man with foresight, but who lacked the means and resources to do so. Tesla’s story is fascinating and it’s great to see it in a Doctor Who episode.

It was also interesting to see how Tesla’s relationship with Thomas Edison was explored. What is fun about Edison’s portrayal is that although he is presented as an opportunist and exploiter, he is also not completely two-dimensional. His reaction to a man’s death and knowing that he had to tell his family was a small moment, but it helped add a touch of depth to his portrayal.

In terms of representations, both Nikola Tesla, Thomas Edison by Goran Višnjić and Robert Glenister were treated very well. Both portray the men as inventors with strong conviction, but Višnjić has also done a great job of portraying Tesla’s doubts and vulnerability.

Simple but effective monsters

The episode’s monsters were fairly simple – a breed of scavengers who wanted to conquer the universe – but at least they were a monster. After a series of human villains, or “monsters that weren’t really monsters,” Series 12’s stronger focus on evil aliens is a breath of fresh air.

The Skithra also praised the story of Nikola Tesla without exaggerating it. (Look at you, Krasko.) The Skithra aren’t considered a particularly memorable Doctor Who monster, but they did at least fit the story well.

However, if there is one key problem in history (and this is a fairly common problem), it was the use of the companions. This week no companion had a really outstanding moment and I don’t think they were used well. What would have been nice if at least one of them knew about Nikola Tesla. Not all of them, but one of them has an idea because he saw something on tumblr or Facebook. With three companions, it’s a shame that hardly any of them felt important for the story.

Still, Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror was a fairly entertaining episode overall. Not a classic, but an interesting look at the relationship between two inventors. A decent celebrity history and a huge improvement after last week’s episode.

