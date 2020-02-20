Technological dying steel Egyptologists NILE have announced the “Vile Nilotic Rites Aspect II” drop 2020 tour. The 43-day trek will kick off on September 26 in Durham, North Carolina and will make stops in Toronto, Denver and Atlanta before concluding in Monterey on November 14 at Explanda De Los Sultanes.
Karl Sanders reviews: “The members of NILE had these types of a blast with all of our NILE admirers on the current Usa tour supporting the ‘Vile Nilotic Rites’ album that we decided to hit it yet again. This time, we are likely to consist of some new metropolitan areas and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States and we are also likely to include some time with our Canadian lovers, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey. We are sincerely wanting forward to viewing all of you on tour.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 21 at EnterTheVault.com.
Tour dates:
Sep. 26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
Sep. 27 – Huntington, WV @ V Club
Sep. 29 – Reading through, PA @ Reverb
Sep. 30 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Oct. 01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Oct. 02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland
Oct. 03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (MA)
Oct. 04 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Position
Oct. 06 – Quebec Town, QUE @ Imperial
Oct. 07 – Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount
Oct. 08 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey
Oct. 09 – Toronto, ON @ Opera Residence
Oct. 10 – London, ON @ Connect with the Office environment
Oct. 11 – Sudbury, ON @ The Asylum
Oct. 12 – Thunder Bay, @ ON Crocks
Oct. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
Oct. 14 – Regina, SK @ The Trade
Oct. 15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace
Oct. 16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Area
Oct. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
Oct. 19 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret
Oct. 21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 22 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct. 23 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room
Oct. 24 – Sacramento CA @ Holy Diver
Oct. 25 – Oakland CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse
Oct. 26 – Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory
Oct. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 28 – West Hollywood, Ca @ Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Herman Hideaway
Oct. 31 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
Nov. 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze
Nov. 02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater
Nov. 03 – Joliet, IL @ tTe Forge
Nov. 04 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos
Nov. 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse
Nov. 06 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Songs Corridor at Greasy
Nov. 07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Corridor
Nov. 08 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Nov. 09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Nov. 10 – Winter Park @ The Haven
Nov. 11 – West Palm Seashore @ Kelsey Theater
Nov. 14 – Monterrey @ Explanda De Los Sultanes
NILE‘s ninth studio album, “Vile Nilotic Rites”, was produced last November via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and made by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which have been recorded at Esoteron New music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering managed by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was combined and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal “Xaay” Loranc who has labored with the band for more than 10 several years.