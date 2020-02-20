Technological dying steel Egyptologists NILE have announced the “Vile Nilotic Rites Aspect II” drop 2020 tour. The 43-day trek will kick off on September 26 in Durham, North Carolina and will make stops in Toronto, Denver and Atlanta before concluding in Monterey on November 14 at Explanda De Los Sultanes.

Karl Sanders reviews: “The members of NILE had these types of a blast with all of our NILE admirers on the current Usa tour supporting the ‘Vile Nilotic Rites’ album that we decided to hit it yet again. This time, we are likely to consist of some new metropolitan areas and venues in addition to the usual favorite stops across the States and we are also likely to include some time with our Canadian lovers, culminating with a Gran Fiesta de Metale at the Mexico Metal Fest in Monterrey. We are sincerely wanting forward to viewing all of you on tour.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 21 at EnterTheVault.com.

Tour dates:

Sep. 26 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

Sep. 27 – Huntington, WV @ V Club

Sep. 29 – Reading through, PA @ Reverb

Sep. 30 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Oct. 01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Oct. 02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kingsland

Oct. 03 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (MA)

Oct. 04 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Position

Oct. 06 – Quebec Town, QUE @ Imperial

Oct. 07 – Montreal, QUE @ The Fairmount

Oct. 08 – Ottawa, ON @ Brass Monkey

Oct. 09 – Toronto, ON @ Opera Residence

Oct. 10 – London, ON @ Connect with the Office environment

Oct. 11 – Sudbury, ON @ The Asylum

Oct. 12 – Thunder Bay, @ ON Crocks

Oct. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Oct. 14 – Regina, SK @ The Trade

Oct. 15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

Oct. 16 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Area

Oct. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

Oct. 19 – Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret

Oct. 21 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Oct. 22 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct. 23 – Bend, OR @ Domino Room

Oct. 24 – Sacramento CA @ Holy Diver

Oct. 25 – Oakland CA @ Oakland Metro Operahouse

Oct. 26 – Santa Ana CA @ The Observatory

Oct. 27 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 28 – West Hollywood, Ca @ Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 30 – Denver, CO @ Herman Hideaway

Oct. 31 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

Nov. 01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

Nov. 02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miramar Theater

Nov. 03 – Joliet, IL @ tTe Forge

Nov. 04 – Detroit, MI @ Harpos

Nov. 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

Nov. 06 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Songs Corridor at Greasy

Nov. 07 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Corridor

Nov. 08 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Nov. 09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Nov. 10 – Winter Park @ The Haven

Nov. 11 – West Palm Seashore @ Kelsey Theater

Nov. 14 – Monterrey @ Explanda De Los Sultanes

NILE‘s ninth studio album, “Vile Nilotic Rites”, was produced last November via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and made by Karl Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which have been recorded at Esoteron New music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering managed by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was combined and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal “Xaay” Loranc who has labored with the band for more than 10 several years.