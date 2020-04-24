Nile Marr releases debut solo album “Still Hearts”

Neil Marr has released his debut solo EP “Still Hearts” – scroll down the page to listen to it below.

The European Parliament follows his 2019 single “Girl in Leisure,” as well as invariably traveling around the world as guitarist for the band Hans Zimmer.

In a press release about the title song, Marr said “he was born out of a desire to create music that makes people feel good, makes people happy.”

He went on: “I went back to Manchester and fell in love with my home and people over and over. Written under the bar on the busiest tape in Manchester, I wrote underground on Friday and Saturday nights while the city participated, danced and fell in love with me. energy and feeling poured into everything I was doing at the time. Pop music at that time. “

Following the release of Still Hearts, Marr will continue working on her debut solo album, which is “full of material inspired by recent years.”

Marr, son of The Smiths legend Johnny, was previously the frontman of the Manchester band Man Made, which released the 2016 TV Broke My Brain album.

At the time, speaking to NME, the music was reflecting on how Manchester residents informed him as an artist and a person. “The beach boys could never come from Manchester. That would be completely unfair!” he said. “It’s important that you listen to where you are, because you get what no one else can.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Marr recently told how to play the cult reef from Smith’s “Head of School Ritual.” The star joined a number of fellow musicians to record video tutorials for Fender to help fans create their favorite songs.