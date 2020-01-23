Nile Rodgers and Chic headlining in London at Kenwood House – How to get tickets

Nile Rodgers and Chic have announced a huge outdoor show in London for 2020.

The nightclub legends will make the headlines at Kenwood House on June 20.

Fans can expect to hear them play their biggest hits, including “The Freak” and “Everybody Dance”.

Rodgers is a Grammy-winning producer and guitarist who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Her work with CHIC and artists such as David Bowie, Diana Ross and Madonna has sold more than 700 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.

More recently, he has collaborated with artists like Daft Punk, Avicii, Sigala, Disclosure and Sam Smith, keeping him at the forefront of contemporary music.

They will be joined by special Soul II Soul guests during the show who will perform hits such as “Keep On Movin” and “Back To Life (How Do You Want Me)”.

This summer too, at Kenwood House, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on June 21.

You can find out how to get tickets for Nile Rodgers and Chic below

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday 30 January on AXS.com.

Tour dates

June 20 – Kenwood House, London

