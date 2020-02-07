Niles Notre Dame basketball: the big season of the Dons continues with a rivalry win against St. Patrick

Notre Dame didn’t miss scoring options when Anthony Sayles missed six games with an injury earlier this season.

But the extra dimension that the junior guard adds makes the Dons an elite team.

Sayles scored 17 points on Friday night and kept the Notre Dame attack smoothly en route to a 58-43 Eastern Suburban Catholic victory over St. Patrick in front of a single crowd in Niles.

Louis Lesmond of Notre Dame took advantage of St. Patrick’s preference to play zone defense and hit five three runs in the first half. The 6-5 guard ended with 23 points and 12 rebounds, both game highs, and appreciated the help of Sayles.

“Anthony can do anything,” Lesmond said. “He drives, he guards, he rebounds, he gives me many assists.”

Sayles also brings a take-over gift with him, a remnant of his time as a quarter of Notre Dame in football.

“It’s not just his ability on the floor,” said coach Kevin Clancy. “It’s his leadership – bringing boys together. He has that quarterback / point guard mentality. He leads the show for us.”

Sayles is happy to be back.

“I feel like I haven’t lost a step,” he said. “It is clearly good that I am back for my team, but they took care of things without me.”

That is still the case for the Down (24-3, 7-0), who never followed the Shamrocks (17-6, 5-2) and led with no less than 20 in the third quarter.

St. Patrick’s deliberate pace of attack, along with the zone defense, tends to keep the score low, but it didn’t bother Notre Dame.

“We do what we have to do to win,” Clancy said. “We prefer to play a little faster, if possible. But the 1-3-1 zone will delay you. . . . And with a lead of 15 points, 17 points, we are willing to get a little air out of it. “

The Dons have experienced all kinds of styles this season, from the up-tempo approach of Public League teams to the slower game of suburban schools. But Lesmond said he and his teammates feel comfortable at any speed.

“That’s great about our team,” he said. “We can control the pace. When we want to push or push the ball, we can, and when we want to slow down against a zone (we can). We are a smart team. “

The Dons also saw a zone in Tuesday’s win over Maine South, so they were done.

“I think that helped us a bit,” Clancy said. “Every time you shoot the ball like we did before to open things, it takes a bit of pressure off.”

Caleb Corro scored 17 to lead the Shamrocks and Dominic Galati added 14.