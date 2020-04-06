Nina Dobrev Is Recommending This Reserve, Has Specific Link To Creator | textbooks, Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev is sharing a new e-book recommendation!

The 30-calendar year-outdated actress was at last ready to read through the ebook “Imaginary Friend” and is suggesting some others read it far too.

The ebook was introduced back in October, and was created by Stephen Chbosky, who also wrote “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”. If you forgot, Nina was in the movie adaptation of “Perks”!

“The quarantine has afforded me more absolutely free time than I usually have. Stephen Chbosky sent me his new ebook a even though back, and I was at last ready to study it. I’m floored. Retaining my intellect distracted has been a conserving grace in this challenging time,” Nina wrote on Instagram.

“If you’re looking for some thing to maintain your brain occupied, that will keep you at the edge of your seat… this is your book. Stephen does it all over again, complexly drawn figures, friendship and family bonds… it has it all. I experienced the huge enjoyment of operating with Stephen on a motion picture that he tailored from an additional e-book he wrote, known as The Perks of Becoming a Wallflower. [Also a great read if you’re looking for more recommendations]. And if you like it test out the film we created, but examine the e-book initial [that’s always what I do!] @stephenchbosky ♥️,” she included.

