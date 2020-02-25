nina-dobrev,-maya-hawke-&-liza-koshy-attend-dior-paris-fashion-exhibit

Nina Dobrev drapes her coat over her shoulders at the Dior manner display through Paris Fashion 7 days Womenswear Drop/Winter season 2020/2021 on Tuesday (February 25) in Paris.

The 31-12 months-previous former The Vampire Diaries actress was joined by Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke and Function It actress Liza Koshy.

Also in attendance was design and actress Cara Delevingne.

A couple of times ahead of, Cara stepped out for the Manager style demonstrate in Milan, together with her girlfriend Ashley Benson, Carnival Row co-star Orlando Bloom, buddies Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen, and far more.

The weekend just before, Liza‘s appearance on All That aired, and she was in a sketch in which she performed a pop star who produced a seriously negative audio movie. Check out the hilarious sketch now!