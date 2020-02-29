nina-ortlieb-wins-1st-world-cup-race-federica-brignone-extends-total-direct

LA, THUILE ITALY – Nina Ortlieb edged Federica Brignone of Italy by one hundredth of a next to gain a women’s Environment Cup tremendous-G on Saturday for the Austrian’s to start with career victory.

The get for Ortlieb, daughter of 1992 Olympic downhill champion Patrick Ortlieb, came one week right after she attained her initially podium consequence, ending 3rd in a downhill in Crans Montana.

Brignone extended her lead in the total standings to 153 details from the absent Mikaela Shiffrin.

The American 3-time in general champion hasn’t competed for the past five months, having a split from the activity given that the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin.

Corinne Suter dropped handle of her ideal pole midway by her operate and was .07 seconds powering in third. The Swiss skier remained in the lead of the willpower standings, 19 points ahead of Brignone, with only the season-ending race in Cortina d’Ampezzo remaining.

Past 7 days Suter wrapped up the time title in downhill and she could become the 1st woman skier to earn each velocity titles in the very same period because American standout Lindsey Vonn achieve the feat 5 several years ago.

Petra Vlhova, who got treatment method for a knee issue at the beginning of the 7 days, verified her progress in the pace disciplines as the Slovakian skier trailed by .39 in fourth.

Vlhova is 189 factors powering Brignone in the total standings. She was envisioned to make up ground on the Italian in following week’s technological races in Ofterschwang, but the event in Southern Germany has been cancelled because of to a absence of snow and will not be rescheduled.

Saturday’s race took location in the Valle d’Aosta area, which is outdoors the Northern Italian locations affected by the coronavirus. Italian authorities have banned sporting events in Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna and Liguria right up until March one.

Nevertheless, only a confined number of spectators ended up allowed at the race and public gatherings, like the prize-offering ceremony and the attract of the beginning bibs for Sunday’s race have been cancelled.

There were being also rules in position for journalists, who had to hold a distance of at minimum 1.five meters when interviewing racers in the complete area.

An Alpined merged event, consisting of a super-G and a slalom operate, is scheduled for Sunday.