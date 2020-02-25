nina-west-teaches-children-the-abcs-of-drag!

(Nina West)

Nina West is the variety of drag queen who is all about the magnificence of drag and extending that love and knowledge to those around her. Whether it is by sharing messages of really like as a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race or her very own tunes and video clips, she’s continuously displaying us a world filled with adore ansdd acceptance.

That comes across wonderfully in her most current video clip, The Drag Alphabet. The newest capabilities wonderful young ones from all backgrounds, like Daniela Maucere, a deaf teenager from Burbank, CA and Ivy Alona, an brazenly transgender, deaf nine-year-previous. The two sign in the movie, and it’s genuinely psychological to see a gorgeous team of youngsters embracing the world of drag and inclusivity!

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xLWuJlqMLq8" width="560"></noscript>

I bought to talk to Nina about her new video clip and the significance of instructing to young audiences! She advised me,

I required to begin ideal at the major and make it actually just, in essence, children’s amusement, and children’s phases of the alphabet. That was truly my target. Just take the track we unveiled on the EP past calendar year and variety of begin over and reintroduce myself into the children’s space. And I really required to have a colorful, vibrant online video that assisted do that.

From there, we talked about the concept of heading into children’s enjoyment and how Nina thrives with that area. She said,

I want to get the job done in the children’s room due to the fact it’s intriguing to me simply because I discover that drag is extra, to me, doing work as a character. And it is placing Nina as a Barney or an Elmo and equating her to that rather than essentially losing the dialogue since individuals are so nervous about her becoming a drag queen.

But even extra than that, Nina is unbelievable with little ones, and working with her system as a performer and, specifically, a drag queen to educate acceptance and like is a lovely information:

I consider I’m by natural means great with youngsters and drag is the artform I accomplish appropriate now. I imply, I’m an actor and I’ve accomplished other sorts of do the job and performance. But no just one else is undertaking it and it looks to be a no-brainer. What’s extra pleasurable than a really brilliant vibrant palette and a major temperament to support with things these kinds of as easy as the ABCs or classes in kindness and generousity and loving yourself and figuring out that you’re value a thing.

But then, much like our prior job interview, Nina West and I talked about Disney, since we each have a love for it and portion of that educated my most current amazing idea: Permit Nina West have her very own Disney+ clearly show. She stated,

I would really like to do the job with Disney and be a member of their incredible talent pool.

Take pleasure in Nina West’s newest video, guidance her and her astounding career, and ideally, someday, we’ll see a software with Nina West as our lovely, vibrant host!

