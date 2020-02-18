[nine-arrested-for-illegally-accumulating-money-for-food-stuff-small-business-kefir]

9 folks had been arrested Tuesday on suspicion of illegally accumulating revenue for a food stuff products product sales enterprise operate by a Tokyo-centered mail-get support organization which filed for personal bankruptcy in 2018, police stated.

Hideya Kaburaki, 84, previous head of the business, Kefir Inc., and the eight other individuals have been arrested for allegedly amassing about ¥180 million ($1.64 million) from 19 persons between April 2017 and June 2018 in violation of the expenditure law.

The law prohibits corporations other than banking companies and other accredited entities from accumulating deposits. Kaburaki has admitted to the allegation, the law enforcement explained.

The corporation and its group businesses have not compensated again about ¥100 billion to some 30,000 persons, according to the bankruptcy administrator.

The police suspect that the organization also committed fraud as it is thought to have started working with cash from buyers to spend dividends several many years right before the bankruptcy.

Kefir, which sold processed food items goods via a membership web page and mail order, is thought to have collected a overall of close to ¥210 billion from some 44,000 folks concerning 2000 and 2018, the police mentioned.

Kefir, established in 1992 as a yogurt vendor, expanded its enterprise regions more than the several years to other food products such as maple syrup and dried persimmons.

It used a process under which a particular person was asked to turn out to be an proprietor of its food items-marketing organization with least investments of tens of thousands of yen. The corporation promised to return the invested revenue with interest of about 10 per cent by shopping for back again merchandise offered to the person 50 % a yr later, in accordance to resources.

But lots of of its organizations remained sluggish and a program glitch that led to delays in payments prompted numerous customers to terminate contracts, top to even more deterioration of the organizations.

Kefir and its a few group organizations submitted for individual bankruptcy in September 2018 with put together debt of ¥105.3 billion and 33,000 lenders.