Nine members of the same family tested positive for coronavirus after sharing dinner with the hotpot and barbecue

A family of nine who shared a meal in a Hong Kong restaurant tested positive for the corona virus.

The family accounts for almost all 10 positive cases reported across the area yesterday, after seven of them were confirmed last night, the South China Morning Post reported. Their ages range from 22 to 68 years.

The virus was initially confirmed in a 24-year-old man and his grandmother (91). Hong Kong’s health center later reported that the husband’s father, mother, two aunts and three cousins ​​were also infected.

The total number of cases in Hong Kong has now reached 36, which increases fears of a community outbreak in the densely populated city.

The new cases occurred at a family gathering in the Lento party room in Kwun Tong on January 19, where they shared a hot pot and a barbecue meal during the New Year holidays. Nineteen people attended the dinner, including two mainland Chinese relatives.

The two relatives sought medical help across the border. One has tested negative for the virus while the other is still waiting for results.

It came when doctors confirmed that the virus was in the air.

Over the weekend, an official in Shanghai confirmed that the virus was also transmitted through the aerosol transmission, which means that it can float far in the air and later cause infection when inhaled.

“Aerosol transmission refers to the mixing of the virus with airborne droplets to form aerosols that cause infection after inhalation,” said Zeng Qun, deputy head of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, at a press conference on Saturday .

“As such, we have asked the public to raise awareness of preventing and fighting the disease caused by family reunions.”

Concerns about the spread of the disease in the air are so serious that the government is asking residents to stop all social activities and avoid gatherings.

People are also asked to open windows in houses to assist ventilation and to disinfect door handles, dining tables, and toilet seats.

This worrying development is due to the fact that the death toll from the virus in mainland China has increased to 811, making it more deadly than the severe epidemic with acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

A further 89 people, most at the epicenter of the virus in Hubei, were pronounced dead in the outbreak, putting the death toll above 774 that SARS killed worldwide in 2002 and 2003.

The number of people infected in China is now nearly 37,200, although the World Health Organization says the outbreak is “stabilizing”.

Outside of mainland China and Hong Kong, more than 350 infections have been reported in almost 30 locations.

New Zealand has no confirmed case.

In Hubei, the virus’ epicenter, millions of people are still locked up to stop the virus from spreading.