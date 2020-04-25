Nine superstars who almost joined Newcastle

Newcastle’s imminent takeover has obtained followers dreaming of a new team of superstars as just one of football’s sleeping giants appears set to awaken.

Just picture: it’s summer months, lockdown is lastly over, you are in a beer garden with your mates, and the Magpies have just signed Kylian Mbappe.

AFP – Getty

Mbappe to Newcastle, everyone?

That would not be so preposterous if the £300m takeover bid, backed by the Saudi royal family’s Community Expenditure Fund, goes as a result of.

Mike Ashley’s 13-year possession has zapped any previous ambition from the club, but there was a time when Newcastle’s aspiration knew no bounds.

This is a club who broke football’s transfer document to indication Alan Shearer for £15m in 1996, for goodness sake.

All right, they bought it improper with the likes of Michael Owen and Patrick Kluivert, but at minimum they always tried using to aim significant.

In addition to, the Toon could’ve had an inordinate volume of real legends if just one or two things went differently.

In this article, talkSPORT.com reveals nine footballing greats who practically joined Newcastle…

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United’s best-at any time goalscorer experienced the probability to sign up for Newcastle alternatively when he remaining Everton in 2004.

Rooney uncovered in 2015 that the late Sir Bobby Robson experimented with to lure him to St James’ Park when he was in demand of the Magpies.

Rooney stated: “Sir Bobby Robson was a soccer person to the core and an individual who once tried to indicator me for Newcastle.

“I only played towards his groups on a couple of situations.

“But as the England captain and a eager historian of the England staff, I am knowledgeable of his affect as manager and as the most thriving countrywide team manager since Sir Alf Ramsey.”

Rather, Newcastle signed Patrick Kluivert and his failure to hit the ground working contributed to Sir Bobby’s sacking early in the 2004/05 marketing campaign.

AFP – Getty

Rooney celebrates his wonderstrike versus Newcastle in 2005

Rivaldo

The Brazil legend seemed set to be part of Newcastle immediately after reducing his Barcelona agreement short in 2002, with Sir Bobby’s impact once more a important variable.

Even so, his exploits at the Environment Cup that summer season confident Italian giants AC Milan to just take a chance on him, and Newcastle missed out.

Desperate to expend the funds by some means, the Magpies produced Hugo Viana the most high-priced teenager in English football by signing him for £8.5m.

It’s secure to say the Portuguese midfielder wasn’t really the identical player.

Getty Photos – Getty

Rivaldo served Brazil to Globe Cup glory in 2002

Zinedine Zidane

Newcastle have bought a good deal of points erroneous in excess of the very last 25 yrs, but most likely none of their mistakes were being higher than this a single.

The Magpies had the probability to indicator a 24-yr-outdated Zidane from Bordeaux in 1996 for £1.2m, but made a decision he was not fantastic enough.

Agent Barry Silkman advised Sport: “I have skipped out on gamers. I suppose the most important player I skipped out on was Zinedine Zidane.

“I offered him to Newcastle at the beginning of the 1996 period for £1.2m. And they watched him and stated that he wasn’t fantastic adequate to play in the Initially Division which is the Championship now.

“Three months later he went to Juventus for £1.2m and two many years later on he went for £48m. So I imagine the persons at Newcastle bought it slightly completely wrong.”

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Newcastle’s best at any time miscalculation?

Roberto Baggio

The level of ambition at Newcastle was merely remarkable in the summertime of 1996.

After narrowly missing out on the title in spectacular style, the club broke the environment transfer report to provide Shearer to Tyneside from Blackburn.

Prior to that, even so, supervisor Kevin Keegan went with Douglas Corridor and Freddy Shepherd on a excursion to Italy in an energy to sign former Juve male Roberto Baggio.

Shearer turned out to be a quite respectable choice, but imaging ‘The Divine Ponytail’ at St James’ Park. What a sight that would’ve been.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

We just about got to see Baggio in the Premier League

Dennis Bergkamp

When Andy Cole remaining for Manchester United in 1995, Keegan was determined for a new star striker.

Bergkamp, in the meantime, was having a desperate time at Inter Milan subsequent his huge go from Ajax.

The Dutchman desired an escape, and Newcastle were interested.

In the conclude, they opted for Les Ferdinand, and no one could complain how that panned out.

However, Bergkamp’s subsequent Arsenal vocation suggests the technological genius was a little bit of a miss for the Magpies, specially when he scored that purpose at St James’ Park.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Newcastle paid out a value for not signing Bergkamp when he scored THAT objective

Mohamed Salah

Newcastle practically signed the current Liverpool superstar nine-decades ago when he was just a teenager.

Salah, then a player for Egyptian facet Arab Contractors, even built the negotiations public.

He told Egyptian outlet Ahram On the web in August 2011: “Newcastle will quickly make an official supply to signal me for one period.

“I do not assume Contractors will refuse to let me perform in the English Premier League.

“It’s a aspiration for any player to participate in in 1 of the strongest league competitions in the world.”

“I want to enjoy abroad, I feel this would be my up coming move.”

Instead, Salah took his to start with phase to greatness by joining Swiss club Basel for £2m in 2012, when Newcastle signed Gabriel Obertan.

Getty Photos – Getty

Newcastle experienced eyes on Salah 9 several years in the past

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Keegan brought all his former ambition back again with him when he returned to Newcastle in 2008.

But his aspirations would promptly be shot to pieces by new operator Ashley.

The Athletics Immediate tycoon promised Keegan a marquee signing and the Magpies have been linked with 2006 Planet Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger.

They even submitted an official offer, but it wasn’t even well worth the paper it was published on.

In his book, Bayern’s Karl-Heinz Rumenigge recalls telling Keegan: “Kevin, we could not prevent laughing. If you experienced offered €50m we continue to would not have bought him – but five million?!”

Bongarts – Getty

Ashley submitted a laughable bid for Schweinsteiger in 2008

Luka Modric

Former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce has claimed Ashley pulled out of a offer to get Ballon d’Or winner Modric in 2007.

He reported in his autobiography: “I was then on the way to finding Luka Modric from Dinamo Zagreb, but by then, Mike observed the scale of the entire debut and set the clamps on, so I had to make do with Geremi from Chelsea,”

Modric ended up signing up for Spurs ahead of moving to Genuine Madrid and starting to be the world’s greatest midfielder.

As for Geremi – perfectly, the a lot less reported about that, the far better.

Getty Photographs – Getty

Modric is 1 of the greatest midfielders of his era

Luis Figo

In 2005, Newcastle boss Graeme Souness truly confirmed the club’s desire in Authentic Madrid sensation Luis Figo.

He explained: “There is an desire there as far as Luis Figo is worried, but we do not want to say any more at the minute.”

Nevertheless, the go fell as a result of and Figo ended up becoming a member of Inter Milan, in which he proved he nevertheless experienced a great deal to give even in his thirties.

Getty – Contributor

Newcastle went after Genuine Madrid’s No.10 in 2005