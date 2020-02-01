Niners vs. Chiefs has the stuff of an instant Super Bowl classic

We did it. Super Bowl LIV has arrived and the NFL has blessed everyone with a game between two of the league’s greats.

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will split the stage in half. But when it comes to the big game itself, the coaching of Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan is the key to this clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers – and rightly so. They are the two primary offensive minds in the game and have been for the last two decades.

Shanahan follows the same outer band and plays action-heavy offensive approach as Mike’s father did with the Broncos in the 90s. The running of the game has overwhelmed their opponents after the season, but they also had an effective game that led General Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle during the regular season. The Chiefs offense, in simple terms, is a bit of a mix between college offense and traditional NFL offense. They spread the defenses, caused confusion with moves and let General Patrick Mahomes break into an outrageously athletic team of skill players.

The talent that will actually be in the field is as riveting as the coaches orchestrate the action. The league’s most unstoppable offense in the last two seasons will get a chaotic defensive line with five former first downs. Only the idea of ​​the Chiefs’ offense to defend the 49ers is impressive.

How do the 49ers intend to include Mahomes in the pocket? How will they prevent Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman from getting huge yard pieces? How will the Chiefs build a running game to withstand some pressure from Mahomes? In a schematic sense, this game is the definition of football heaven.

Like the 49ers’ defense, it’s unfair to expect them to put the clamps completely on the Chiefs offense. There’s just too much fire and the training is absurdly good. They may have the defensive talent to keep at least the Chiefs below their season average of 28.2 points per game. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford can beat any offensive line in the league. Linebacker Fred Warner can close the middle of the race in coverage. Richard Sherman is still playing at the Hall of Fame level. They have tracks to slow down Mahomes and his crew, but this is clearly much easier said than done. There is only so much you can do with a striker who has thrown for eight touchdowns in his last two games.

This game will come down to the performance of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco has been crushing the teams on the ground in recent months. But tilting the game and draining the clock aren’t all that useful when the Chiefs offense can score in any game. Garoppolo will have to throw, which is not a huge concern for the 49ers. Garpolo is an above average coach who certainly helped bring Shanahan’s game closer. The 49ers had the second-lowest average depth of goals in the league at just 6.5 meters.

Their approach is clear: Get the ball out fast and let the playmakers play.

San Francisco’s talent is not highly regarded, but they have a certain set of skills that make them dangerous to offense. All three of their backs are blazers – Deebo Samuel has turned into a nightmare in the open field, and Kyle Juszczyk and Kittle give them an unusually talented full and tight end combination.

This understated game battle is between Shanahan and Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu is an active coach for the Chiefs defense. One of the reasons why he is considered a defensive player of the year is how quickly he can diagnose what the other team is doing. Whether he fills a gap against running or plays deep in the free safety field, Mathieu plays. It will be difficult to isolate Mathieu and attack him as he plays all over the pitch for the Chiefs. If the 49ers can keep him from wreaking havoc, they will have a chance to move the ball.

Kansas City’s defense was strong in the season, but ranked 29th in opponents per shutout (4.9) during the regular season. Is it just a strong two-game trend, or will they return to a poor defense at the worst possible time?

This will be answered on Sunday, as the amazing season ends with one of the best games the NFL has to offer.

Let’s roll.

