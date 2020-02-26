[Nineteen useless, 139 infected with coronavirus in Iran – health and fitness ministry spokesman]

Loading…
DUBAI, Feb 26 — Nineteen people today have died and 139 people today have been infected by coronavirus in Iran, wellness ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur stated right now in an announcement on condition Television set.
Iran has had the greatest variety of deaths from coronavirus outside the house China, wherever the virus emerged in late 2019. — Reuters
