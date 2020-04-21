Nintendo is “investigating” the account breach – Eurogamernet

Here’s what to do if you’re impressed.

Nintendo has told Eurogamer that they are now actively investigating reports of a wave from Switch owners claiming to have access to their Nintendo account.

Yesterday, Eurogamer reported that several account owners had reported access to their Nintendo account for the past few weeks. One of the recent victims was a Eurogamer staff member.

Some account users reported that PayPal accounts linked to their accounts were used to purchase digital items, such as a bundle of Fortnite Weeboxes priced at items 100.

Talking to some of the affected people last night, some of whom realized that their story was read After reading our story, I heard a mixed pattern of people using unique passwords and people who used the same password elsewhere.

This begs the question – did Nintendo become the latest target of a simple credential stuffing scheme using details taken from other hacked sources? Or was Nintendo’s system still entered on Nintendo’s account details?

Today, Nintendo has responded to that report and has highlighted what we should do if we are affected.

“We are aware of reports of unauthorized access to certain Nintendo accounts and we are investigating the situation,” a Nintendo spokesperson told EuroGamer today.

“In the meantime, we recommend that users enable 2-step verification for their Nintendo account following the instructions here: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-Switch/How-to-Set-Up-2-state- Nintendo-account-1466677.html for verification

If any users become aware of unauthorized activity, we encourage them to visit or visit https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support/Nintendo-Account/Nintendo-account-recovery-process-1558054.html for general support https: //support.nintendo.com. “

If you haven’t already activated additional verification for your account, it may take less than two minutes to complete.