Nintendo is planning a life-size video game at Universal Studios Japan

Nintendo Co. fans will soon be able to enjoy a life-size video game in a new attraction at Universal Studios Japan.

Super Nintendo World is expected to open in Osaka this summer and features a portable power-up band that allows visitors to collect coins and fight bosses while exploring a physical environment. Users will track their progress through a smartphone app, according to the theme park operator, who owns NBCUniversal LLC.

“Super Nintendo World will offer an experience that you can’t get anywhere else,” said USJ CEO J.L. Bonnier at a briefing in Osaka on Tuesday. He would not reveal any further details about trips or other digital offers or when they would be available.

Little is known about the attraction, which is likely to be a mini-theme park developed with Shigeru Miyamoto, the inventor of Super Mario. Universal Studios hinted that this will be a classic Nintendo game that revolves around the mission to salvage a golden mushroom that was stolen by Bowser Jr. – a multi-year Mario antagonist. The attraction will also house well-known venues, including the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario Kart, Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Fortress. Super Nintendo World also makes it to the operator’s parks in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore, although no data was available.

Satoru Iwata, the late President of Nintendo, first announced plans for a theme park in May 2015 to open up the company’s landmarks for use beyond its own devices.

At the time, the move gave rise to speculation that the Kyoto-based game maker might follow Walt Disney Co.’s strategy to maximize the value of its intellectual property. Since then, Nintendo has launched a number of smartphone games, including a free version of the Mario Kart franchise. However, the company’s core business continues to be to develop Hit titles exclusively for its own hardware.