Nintendo stocks have fallen the most since April after earnings estimates were missed

Nintendo Co.’s shares fell the most on Friday after the company failed to deliver quarterly earnings and full-year forecasts that fell short of expectations and raised concerns about demand for the Switch game console.

The stock even dropped 4.7 percent in early trading in Tokyo, the largest daily decline since April 26.

A day earlier, Nintendo reported operating income of 168.7 billion yen ($ 1.5 billion) in the three months to December, which was below the average forecast of 175.4 billion yen.

The poor results could worry about the longevity of the switch console, especially in a year when Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp. Prepare to launch new computers for the holidays.

Nintendo launched a lower-priced Switch Lite in the fall, aimed at more mainstream users. To date, 5.19 million units of this console have been sold, the company reported.

“We expect the results to have a negative impact on the stock in the short term,” said Hirotoshi Murakami, analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., in a report. “We’ll be watching closely as Nintendo is reworking its mobile gaming business.”

Revenue from mobile games increased by around 11 percent year-on-year to 36.9 billion yen. Mario Kart Tour was a hit on smartphone platforms in the first nine months until December 31. It was downloaded almost 124 million times in its first month alone and, according to Sensor Tower data, far outperformed the previous Nintendo mobile game debuts.

Fire Emblem Heroes has grown to be Nintendo’s largest mobile phone earner, according to Sensor Tower, and grossed $ 656 million since its launch almost two years ago. According to a report by the market research company, Nintendo’s total income from mobile games in six titles has so far exceeded $ 1 billion.

However, the company’s mobile business only makes up a tiny fraction of its revenue and has failed to deliver on the promise to launch two or three new titles a year.

Nintendo has been criticized for being slow to release key features – such as the multiplayer functionality for Mario Kart Tour that is still in beta – wrote the Jefferies Group analyst Atul Goyal in a report. The company has also offered little transparency for its future gaming pipeline, said Goyal.

Nintendo’s vacation lineup included two new entries in the Pokemon series – Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield – which have sold 16 million units since their November 15 debut. According to Nintendo, the motion capture setup has been over 2 since its release in October Sold millions of times.

“We expect investor interest to shift to the company’s strategy of maintaining earnings growth from April onwards,” said Eiji Maeda, analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., in a report. “We’re focusing on whether the company is announcing strategies to further expand Nintendo Switch sales, title lineups, and new smartphone game titles.”

Nintendo and its local partner Tencent Holdings Ltd. began selling the Switch in China on December 10th, which delighted Nintendo investors in the hope of entering a new market.

However, optimism was dampened by the historically unimpressive performance of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles from Sony and Microsoft, which despite years of attempts to conquer the market – where smartphones are still the dominant gaming platform – have not had any notable success.

The switch maker also plans to open an attraction in a theme park this summer at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. Super Nintendo World will have a portable power-up band that visitors can use to collect coins and fight bosses while exploring a physical environment.

Users will track their progress through a smartphone app, the NBCUniversal LLC theme park operator said earlier this month.

Little is known about the attraction, which appears to be a mini-theme park developed by Shigeru Miyamoto, the inventor of Super Mario. Universal Studios hinted that it would be a classic Nintendo game that revolves around the mission to recover a golden mushroom that was stolen by Bowser Jr. – a multi-year Mario antagonist.

Super Nintendo World also makes it to the operator’s parks in Hollywood, Orlando and Singapore, although no dates have yet been announced.

,