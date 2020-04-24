Nintendo suffers from a major hack affecting 160,000 online accounts

Nintendo said Friday that personal information from some 160,000 online accounts may have been exposed in a massive hack.

The company that makes Switch game consoles said on their support page [published in Japanese] that the hacker “illegally obtained” the personal ID and password of the affected account. In addition, hackers say they tried to log in to an unspecified number of accounts using the stolen information in early April.

Hacking happened in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, and sales of Nintendo Switch surged as people tried to entertain themselves while being quarantined. Earlier this week, the NPD Group said Nintendo Switch’s March sales “more than doubled compared to a year ago”.

As a result of the hack, the company disabled the ability to log on to their online Nintendo account using their Nintendo Network ID. The company also announced that it would reset passwords for accounts that hackers may have tried to access.

The personal information that may have been disclosed may include a person’s name, date of birth, country, gender, and email address. According to Nintendo, credit card information is not disclosed.

The company says it will notify affected users by sending an email notifying them that their passwords have been reset. We asked affected users to “do not reuse passwords already used by other services.”

Nintendo said in a translated version of its support page, “In the future, we will strive to strengthen security, ensure safety, and prevent similar events from occurring.”

Nintendo recommends that customers set up two-step verification for their Nintendo account as an additional security measure.

