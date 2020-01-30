Ninth person diagnosed, Christmas Island

A deadly coronavirus was diagnosed in Australia in nine, four in NSW, three in Victoria and two in Queensland.

Two of the NSW victims are no longer contagious and were released from the hospital on Thursday. The others are all stable.

The most recent case is a 42-year-old Chinese woman who traveled from Wuhan to the Gold Coast via Melbourne. She is now isolated in a hospital on the Gold Coast.

She was one of two Chinese citizens who were confirmed to be infected with the virus.

They were part of a tour group that came from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Since the woman was on board Tiger Air flight TT566 from Melbourne to the Gold Coast on Monday, the state government is now trying to contact the 171 passengers.

The Chinese women’s soccer team of 32 players and staff remains isolated after arriving in a hotel in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The federal government plans to evacuate Australians from Hubei’s capital, Wuhan, after around 600 citizens and residents have signed up for escape help.

If China agrees to the plan, they will be flown to Christmas Island and quarantined for two weeks.

“This is an asset of the Commonwealth. People will be isolated there. There is a statement under the Biosecurity Act that keeps these people in situ for up to 14 days.

The Australian government's travel advice for all of China has increased as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

“The medical advice could be that there will be a release within 10 days that we can rely on.”

The Federal Health Office has released new evidence that indicates that the virus was transmitted by people before they develop symptoms.

Anyone who has recently been to Hubei or has had contact with a confirmed case must isolate themselves at home for 14 days from the date of departure.

The Australian government also advises people to rethink trips to China and not go to Hubei Province.

How corona virus affects the human body.

Around 170 people have died from the virus in mainland China, and the number of confirmed cases has now reached over 7,000.

Most of the deaths were in Hubei. Some major airlines have discontinued all flights to China, but so far Qantas is not one of them.

The virus now affects most of Australia’s regional neighbors, including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia.

The United States reported its first case of personal transmission, the fifth country outside of China to do so.

Experts say cases of person-to-person transmission outside of China are particularly worrying as they indicate greater potential for the virus to spread further.