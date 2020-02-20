[niosh-main:-no-experiences-so-considerably-indicating-malaysians-dropping-positions-because-of-to-coronavirus]

Individuals carrying masks go by Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — There is no credible report or investigate indicating that some 100,000 Malaysians will drop their positions if the Covid-19 situation continues until finally the stop of the calendar year.

Countrywide Occupational Protection and Well being (Niosh) chairman Alice Lau Kiong Yieng stated there was no challenge of career loss as Malaysia was ready and in a position to take care of and management the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

“There is no challenge about dropping their work opportunities. Businesses need to consider initiative to present workers with exact info about Covid-19 so that they do not stress.

“The Asia Pacific Occupational Protection and Wellbeing Corporation (APOSHO) yearly meeting also performs a part in which it will discuss current troubles between participants,” she explained just after the gentle start of the APOSHO35 Convention in this article these days.

She was commenting on reports citing the Malaysian Companies Federation (MEF) as predicting that the Covid-19 would spiral out of manage.

Echoing Lau, Human Means Ministry deputy secretary-general Maniam Arumugam said that the statement was just predictions not backed up by any statistics.

“So significantly no person noted (any work reduction) to us. What you heard was not true,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in her speech previously, Lau mentioned APOSHO could play a role in addressing Covid-19 by strengthening and utilising existing networks and collaborations to enable governments cope with this new predicament.

Between other people, Lau suggested APOSHO to get the job done with the Entire world Well being Business (WHO) and United States Centres for Ailment Regulate and Prevention (CDC) in offering newest information relating to workers’ safety.

“APOSHO users and wellbeing experts must support form an interim guideline to prevent new bacterial infections these kinds of as Covid-19. These tips should cover all types of occupations as nicely as plans for the transmission of far more really serious illnesses,” she extra.

The APOSHO35 conference will be held at Kuala Lumpur Conference Centre from 9-12 Aug this year.

Themed ‘OSH Unity and Sustainability’, APOSHO35 presents an fantastic system for pros, policy makers and govt officials to exchanges thoughts, share encounters and initiatives in strengthening cooperation at the national, regional and world-wide degree. — Bernama