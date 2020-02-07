Nippon Steel can lock the Wakayama blast furnace

Japan’s largest steel producer Nippon Steel Corp. is considering decommissioning one of the two blast furnaces at its Wakayama plant in a few years to accelerate the decline in production in the face of deteriorating market conditions.

The review comes from the fact that the company is already considering reducing just under 10 percent of its production capacity by stopping two blast furnaces at its Kure factories in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Nippon Steel, which currently operates 13 crude steel furnaces, has reviewed its activities across the country as domestic demand continues to shrink and global steel prices remain under pressure from a supply surge caused by aggressive Chinese steelmakers.

The company was supposed to announce a production reform plan later in the day, the sources said.

To improve profitability and focus more on growing overseas markets, Nippon Steel last year chose Essar Steel India Ltd., a major Indian steelmaker. together with ArcelorMittal S.A.

The Wakayama plant is one of the largest plants of Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd., with which Nippon Steel merged in 2012. Its main products include seamless steel pipes for oil and gas drilling.