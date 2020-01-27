Nipsey Hussle wins posthumously a Grammy at the 2020 Grammy Awards for “Racks in the Middle”

LOS ANGELES – John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and a host of musicians paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the Grammy Awards, filling the vast stage with a burgeoning performance of his music.

The tribute began with Mill performing a new song called “Letter to Nipsey”, which mentioned a letter that President Barack Obama had written in honor of Hussle. “When we lost you, it really hurt me,” said Mill. “Real hitters never die.”

Then DJ Khaled and Legend sang their collaboration with Hussle, the track by DJ Khaled “Higher”, which then won the Grammy for Best Rap / Vocals. The legend sang while playing the piano while a choir sang with them. Other artists, including Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG, took turns to make solos.

Hussle was killed outside his South Los Angeles clothing store in March 2019. Sunday’s performance featured musicians, background dancers and Legend wearing traditional Ethiopian and Eritrean clothing in honor of Hussle’s African roots .

The tributes to Hussle were made even more poignant by the loss earlier today of another Los Angeles icon – basketball superstar Kobe Bryant.

“Rest in peace, Nipsey Hussle,” said DJ Khaled at the end of the performance. The image of Hussle was broadcast on the background, next to that of Bryant. “Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant,” said DJ Khaled.

Hussle has received praise for being a skilled rapper and also for being an activist who has tried to unite and build his community. Ava DuVernay introduced the Grammy performance by saying that Hussle “has made great, courageous and brilliant strides in his community”.

Earlier, before the broadcast, Hussle became the first Grammy winner. He won the best rap performance for his song “Racks in the Middle”, a collaboration with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Lauren London, Hussle’s partner and mother of her child, accepted the award with several members of Hussle’s family, including his grandmother. “Higher” then makes him a double posthumous winner.

