Nipsey Hussle wins posthumously a Grammy at the 2020 Grammy Awards for “Racks in the Middle”

LOS ANGELES – The late Nipsey Hussle won his first Grammy Award.

Hussle won the best rap performance on Sunday for “Racks in the Middle”, which also includes Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Lauren London, Hussle’s partner and mother of her child, accepted the award with several members of Hussle’s family.

London called Hussle “a phenomenal vessel” which “did it not only for the awards, but for the people”.

Los Angeles rapper Ermias Joseph Asghedom got his first Grammy nomination last year.

Less than two months later, he was shot dead at the age of 33 while standing in front of his clothing store.

The award comes one day when Los Angeles mourns another local hero, former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident at the age of 41.

