Nirmala warns that raising IMF liquidity if nations use it for “foreign” purposes could have side effects.

Opposing the new SDR allocation, Sitharaman has joined the US Treasury Secretary, leaving 189 members with new foreign exchange reserves without any conditions.

Reuters New Delhi

latest update: April 17, 2020, 8:09 AM IST

India’s finance minister said on Thursday that the country could not support the International Monetary Fund’s public allocation of special settlement accounts because it may not be effective in reducing financial pressures from coronavirus.

Finance Minister Niromla Citaraman told the International Monetary Fund’s leadership committee in a statement that he was also concerned that if countries used the budget for “illegal” purposes, such a large liquidity injection could have high side effects.

Opposing the new SDR allocation, Sitharaman has joined the US Treasury Secretary, leaving 189 members with new foreign exchange reserves without any conditions.

“Most countries trust national reserves as their first line of defense,” he said. “In the current context of cash flow, the impact of SDR allocation is not certain.

“As a result, indirect claims for these reserves, which are not related to domestic monetary and financial stability, are costly and therefore cannot be supported,” he added.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus