[nissan-ceo-sees-earnings,-cashflow-below-stress-for-current-money-yr]



FILE Photo: Nissan Motor chief government Makoto Uchida speaks all through a information conference at Nissan Motor headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, December two, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

February 18, 2020

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co <7201.T> Chief Government Makoto Uchida on Tuesday stated he expects the Japanese automaker’s earnings and cashflow to continue to be pressured by means of the end of the money 12 months in March as it grapples with weak global motor vehicle product sales.

Uchida was addressing shareholders for the very first time given that having about the prime posture at Nissan in December amid the automaker’s struggles to recuperate from diving earnings and a company shake-up subsequent the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn in late 20018.

Previous 7 days, Nissan slashed its forecasts for entire-calendar year revenue to an 11-yr low and reduce its dividend outlook to its cheapest considering the fact that the 2011 money yr, after dwindling automobile revenue drove the enterprise to article its first quarterly net reduction in practically a decade.

