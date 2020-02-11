Nissan debuts its last Frontier model before launching the next generation journey

Nissan introduced the 2020 Frontier, a third generation model with the fourth powertrain. – Courtesy of Nissan via AFP

TOKYO, February 11 – Nissan unveiled the 2020 Frontier, the last model of the third generation, at the Chicago Auto Show.

A few days before the Chicago Auto Show opened last week, Nissan announced the 2020 Frontier, the last member of its third generation.

While this Frontier is the last model of the current generation, it has the “heart” of the next generation: The Frontier 2020 is powered by a fourth-generation drive train. A 3.8-liter V6 with direct injection and a 9-speed automatic transmission are hidden under the hood, which together produce 49 hp more power than the previous engine.

It is rumored that an improvement in fuel consumption goes hand in hand with an increase in performance. Further technical data on the model is expected to be announced as soon as the sales date for this spring is approaching. – AFP Relax News

