Nissan examines possibility of separating from Renault

Loading...

Executives at Nissan Motor Co. have looked into the possibility of breaking away from Renault SA, fearing that relations with the long-time French partner will no longer work after the fall of former boss Carlos Ghosn, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Since last year, Nissan has been investigating the advantages and disadvantages of maintaining the alliance, particularly in terms of developing and sharing technology, the source said, asking not to be identified to discuss confidential matters.

These studies had been done prior to Ghosn’s flight from Japan and were preliminary, so no decision was made, the source said.

It is unclear to what extent a separation is possible if Renault Nissan is the largest shareholder and the French partner insists that the ties be repaired.

Nonetheless, the comments highlight the fragile state of the relationship between the Japanese and French auto giants after Ghosn, who has headed both companies for years as the largest automotive alliance in the world, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 for suspected financial misconduct. Ghosn’s legal odyssey recently took a dramatic turn when he fled from Japan to Lebanon and became the most famous refugee in the world.

Since the Ghosn overthrow, the two automakers have had financial problems – their shares were the two worst among the major automakers last year – and split when the cost of electrification and autonomous driving put established automakers under pressure to merge or consolidate ,

Relations between the two companies were “broken and probably beyond repair,” Evercore’s ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a note on Monday.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a comment request on Monday. In Japan it was age day. Renault declined to comment. The Financial Times previously reported that Ghosn’s flight from Japan had caused Nissan’s executives to speed up secret contingency plans to potentially part with Renault.