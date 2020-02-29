The Fiscal Solutions Company said it ordered Nissan Motor Co. to spend ¥2.42 billion ($22 million) in fines for underreporting the remuneration of previous Chairman Carlos Ghosn and other executives for decades.

The high-quality, issued on Friday, is the next-maximum imposed by the FSA. The heaviest good, ¥7.37 billion, was imposed on Toshiba Corp. in 2015 for falsification of economic experiences.

The penalty, advisable by the Securities and Trade Surveillance Fee, was in the beginning expected to arrive at ¥4 billion, based on the total of spend left out of the documents Nissan submitted, but the automaker asked the watchdog for a reduction as it reported the make any difference prior to the investigation received thoroughly underway. The SESC approved Nissan’s ask for.

Nissan explained the identical working day it will “take the final decision sincerely.”

Friday’s good addresses the company’s underreporting of executive remuneration above the four years by means of March 2018, for which the statute of constraints has not expired.

The SESC proposed the good in December immediately after filing a criminal grievance from both equally the automaker and Ghosn in 2018.

The securities watchdog alleged they violated the economic instruments law by underreporting Ghosn’s fork out deal by close to ¥9.1 billion in the 8 years as a result of March 2018.

But the previous chairman jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late December when awaiting demo on rates of underreporting of his remuneration and misusing corporation cash. He has denied all expenses.