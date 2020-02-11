Nissan was the first Japanese automaker to stop operating at home due to a corona virus outbreak

Nissan Motor Co. plans to stop operating a plant in southwestern Japan for two days this month because parts supply from China has been cut off due to the outbreak of the new corona virus. According to sources, this was the first Japanese automaker to shut down a domestic plant due to the crisis.

A plant in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, operated by a Nissan unit, will be shut down on Friday and February 17, sources said Monday.

The company also plans to extend plant suspension in China. The plants in Guangzhou [Guangdong province] and Dalian [Liaoning province], which were scheduled to reopen on Monday, will now be closed at least until Sunday.

Facilities in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, and Zhengzhou, Henan Province, which are closer to Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain closed for an extended period. Nissan had planned to restart the plant in Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, on Friday.

Also four plants of Toyota Motor Corp. in China remain idle at least until Sunday.

Japanese automakers face uncertainty about parts supply and labor availability for factories in China as the country struggles to stem the spread of the virus.