[NITA STRAUSS Blasts Speak Present Host WENDY WILLIAMS For Joke About Therapist AMIE HARWICK’s Death]

Nita Strauss has blasted speak clearly show host Wendy Williams for seemingly mocking the demise of Amie Harwick.

Harwick, a Los Angeles spouse and children therapist, was earlier engaged to “The Selling price Is Suitable” host Drew Carey. Harwick, 38, was allegedly killed Saturday at her Hollywood Hills residence by an ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, who is now in custody. Police officers located Harwick beneath a third-tale balcony with accidents reliable with a slide.

Talking on her discuss show Monday (February 17), Williams brought up Harwick‘s death and angered some viewers when she attempted to make light of the problem.

“She was killed, not by Drew, but by the ex,” she commenced. Williams then applied “The Rate Is Right” catchphrase “appear on down” prior to turning her head as even though to follow someone falling out of a building.

Later that very same day, Strauss took to her Twitter to handle Williams‘s comments, producing: “Hey @WendyWilliams – CLASSLESS Go generating a joke about a domestic violence victim. Amie Harwick, an astounding woman and champion for psychological health and fitness consciousness was senselessly killed and you employed it as an opportunity for a just one liner. HOW FUCKING DARE YOU. @FOXTV”

When one supporter pointed out that he has never witnessed Nita curse before and proposed that she go “property and vent,” the Alice Cooper guitarist responded: “You have also hardly ever observed an individual make a joke about a single of my close close friends staying murdered. @FOXTV”

A quantity of viewers called for Williams to be terminated from her position, citing a sequence of “inappropriate” comments from the chat clearly show host.

Williams was beforehand less than fireplace for earning remarks perceived as anti-LGBTQ. She afterwards apologized for those people remarks in a movie posted to her social media accounts.

Pursehouse has been charged with murder and is out of jail right after posting a $2 million bond.

