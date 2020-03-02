[NITA STRAUSS: Second Solo Album Is ‘Very Perfectly On The Way’]

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-dependent guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, has confirmed that her 2nd solo album is “incredibly very well on the way.”

Strauss‘s approaching disc, which is tentatively thanks in late 2020, will be the stick to-up to her 1st solo album, “Managed Chaos”, launched in 2018 via Sumerian Records.

Nita available an update on the future LP in an interview with Australian Musician all through last month’s Cooper tour of Australia. She mentioned (see movie down below): “Album two is on the way. It is really incredibly nicely on the way, basically. I’ve bought my Universal Audio Apollo out on the road. I have obtained it established up in the lodge area just about each one working day off and just recording stuff, obtaining strategies down. We will finish in this article Down Under, I feel, upcoming 7 days, and I am going to go dwelling. I’ll have three months dwelling that I can genuinely go and laser in. I’m preparing to get a huge bulk of the creating for the album completed. Then we go on and complete with Alice for the summer time. And then after that, it will be all, I believe, ‘Controlled Chaos’ until the fall.”

Previous yr, Nita informed the Extended Island, New York radio station 94.3 The Shark that she didn’t have any reservations about placing out an album of instrumentals with “Controlled Chaos”.

“Everybody explained that I experienced to put out some tracks with vocals — that was the vast consensus among the folks in the market,” she recalled. “And I have to say I’m definitely happy that Josh [Villalta, Nita‘s longtime boyfriend and manager] and I trapped to our guns and I place out the album I required to make. It’s possible I could have made far more cash if I would have manufactured it extra marketable, possibly I could have experienced far more achievement and [gotten airplay] on greater radio stations and what have you, but it wouldn’t have been the album I wanted to make.”

The 11-observe “Managed Chaos” was a problem to Strauss and an opportunity for her to reconnect with what impressed her to get started taking part in guitar when she was just 13 a long time old.

“I commenced playing guitar simply because of instrumental guitar tunes,” she stated. “All my serious heroes produced instrumental albums. All my own job has been spent actively playing in bands, but I hardly ever forgot that aspiration of what influenced me to choose up the guitar in the initial area.”

“Controlled Chaos” arrived at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 6 on the Really hard Rock Albums chart.

Nita‘s dwell show is mainly instrumental in nature, combining originals with handles.

Strauss has been taking part in with Alice Cooper due to the fact 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and previous Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was proposed to Cooper by the legendary rocker’s previous bass participant and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.