Nita Strauss Will Use Coronavirus Downtime To Complete Her Next Solo Album

Nita Strauss, the Los Angeles-based mostly guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, says that she will use the coronavirus downtime to entire operate on her sophomore solo album.

A selection of artists have observed their live performance dates drop off as they’re either canceled or postponed in the wake of the international distribute of COVID-19, the disease brought about by the new coronavirus.

Earlier currently (Monday, March 16), Strauss took to her Instagram to publish: “L O C K D O W N With schools, fitness centers, restaurants and a lot of extra firms closed and so numerous of us laying low for at minimum the upcoming pair weeks, how are YOU heading to use your time?

“It is exciting to enjoy this all unfold… I can not keep in mind a further function in my life time that has virtually affected everyone I know worldwide like this. I assume it is really crucial to try to remember that even though points may well be unusual in the planet suitable now, time at residence does not have to be unproductive.

“What’s a little something YOU system to do to use this time sensibly? Post in the responses to possibly inspire extra people to comply with your instance! For me- I’m likely to be taking part in a ton of guitar and finishing my album.”

Strauss‘s upcoming disc, which is tentatively due in late 2020, will be the observe-up to her 1st solo album, “Managed Chaos”, introduced in 2018 via Sumerian Data.

Previous calendar year, Nita told the Long Island, New York radio station 94.3 The Shark that she did not have any reservations about placing out an album of instrumentals with “Managed Chaos”.

“Every person said that I had to set out some tracks with vocals — that was the large consensus among the the men and women in the industry,” she recalled. “And I have to say I’m seriously happy that Josh [Villalta, Nita‘s longtime boyfriend and manager] and I trapped to our guns and I put out the album I preferred to make. Maybe I could have produced more cash if I would have built it extra marketable, maybe I could have had extra results and [gotten airplay] on more substantial radio stations and what have you, but it would not have been the album I wished to make.”

The 11-track “Managed Chaos” was a challenge to Strauss and an option for her to reconnect with what inspired her to start participating in guitar when she was just 13 yrs old.

“Managed Chaos” reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Heatseekers Albums chart and No. 6 on the Tricky Rock Albums chart.

Nita‘s reside clearly show is typically instrumental in nature, combining originals with handles.

Strauss has been taking part in with Alice Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was advised to Cooper by the legendary rocker’s former bass participant and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.



