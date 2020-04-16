NJ Gov. Phil Murphy “Outraged” from 17 bodies found in a nursing home

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy He told reporters on Thursday that he was “outraged” by the 17 bodies discovered at a nursing home that had been severely damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in Andover, a town in Sussex County, NJ, received an anonymous tip Monday that they claimed a body was stored in a shed by one of the state’s nursing homes.

Although no body was found in the shed, police found that “17 corpses were piled up inside the nursing home in a small morgue intended to hold no more than four people,” The New York Times reported.

“They were just shocked by the number of people who ended up,” he said. Eric C. Danielsonsaid The Chief of Police in Andover.

There have been 68 recent deaths at Subacute and Rehabilitation Andover centers, including these two nurses.

“I am also outraged that the bodies of the dead could be stored in a temporary morgue at the facility,” said Governor Murphy, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. “The New Jerseyans who live in our long-term care facilities deserve to be treated with respect, compassion and dignity.”

Murphy explained that he had asked the New Jersey Attorney General to investigate the situation and later conduct a review of all medical facilities in the state affected by the Coronao bombing.

“Our full focus should be on mitigating the spread of the virus and minimizing the impact on all those who remain, in this case on the Andover facility, as well as on all other long-term care facilities,” he said.

Judith PersichilliNew Jersey’s Deputy Health Commissioner will also work with local health services to “impose critical safety measures and protocols.”

“A team has been set up to help the center, its staff and its residents,” Murphy explained. “We know this is an issue that is not unique to New Jersey. It is a national field ου New Jersey can lead to the way it responds. “

