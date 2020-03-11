NME and The 100 Club announced the London musical showcase after the abolition of SXSW

NME has teamed up with the legendary London venue The 100 Club, to be held in the last minute a live showcase for support groups that were supposed to perform at SXSW this week.

Texas music showcase South By South West was canceled last week – a lot of new bands and artists rising out of their pockets. Now NME can confirm the next pop-up the London show on Sunday 22 March.

“If the abolition of SXSW was announced last Friday, from our conversations with the artists and the fans it was clear that this was a very disappointing and financially devastating for many bands and musicians involved,” – said Meng Ru Quoc, CEO BandLab Technologies and NME. “We had to find a way to make sure that the show will support the artistic community that develops.

“The silver lining – the loss of Austin -.. Profits of London We are pleased to collaborate with the 100 Club, given its special status iconic London location and well-known part of the musical history of Britain Watch this space for more information on alignment confirmed, it is sure to be an evening of music.

100 Club

Sam Craven of The 100 Club added: “So many great bands have invested time, money and emotional investment in the game in the state of the SXSW, and we really feel each of them the news of its cancellation.

“We have always sought to support artists of all sizes, so we are very pleased to create a show with the NME, to help illuminate the beautiful music, as well as to support the artists who suffered cancellation No SXSW -. It is no consolation, but it will be a great night, when groups can play music fans and continue to demonstrate that they have to offer. “

Details of tickets and drawing will be known next week. Visit here for registration information of interest. Subscribe to NME mailing list here.

If you are an artist who suffered cancellation SXSW and are interested in an alternative showcase, please email рэдактар@nme.com with the theme: “Show NME X SXSW.”

Last week, a senior government government council said it should not be banned as long as music events in the UK, while the music in the UK called for government assistance and support of supporters, suffering with the “significant” financial losses amid fear coronavirus.

“If you are considering the possibility to isolate themselves, so it’s your choice,” – said General Director of Music Venue Trust Mark David. “We would ask members of the public really consider what that means. Just isolate yourself without visiting the show on which you want to go – it is not an effective measure. Use the show as a more dangerous than any other, it is fundamentally wrong. “

Back in January, 100 club secured its future following the unprecedented action of Westminster City Council.