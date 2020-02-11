NME Awards 2020: FKA Twigs announced as finalist

We are only a day away from NME Awards 2020, and we can now announce that FKA Twigs will be added to the line-up as our ultimate service provider.

The 2020 NME Awards, which will host the O2 Academy Brixton in London tomorrow evening (Wednesday, February 12), will celebrate the best of last year in music and culture. Together with the previously announced live performers Slowthai + Mura Masa, AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee and a final set with five songs from 1975, it has now become known that the evening has also seen a very special performance by FKA Twigs A total of four nominations from her phenomenal second album ‘MAGDALENE’.

“NME was a big supporter of” MAGDALENE “. As a British artist, it is a great honor to be nominated for four NME Awards. I am thrilled to be able to appear at the awards ceremony,” Twigs said to NME.

It has recently been announced that Courtney Love will receive this year’s Icon Award, while Robyn will be named songwriter of the decade and Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis will be named Godlike Genius. We also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will host together at night.

The NME Awards will take place on Wednesday February 12th at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. Here you can get tickets and further information.

Here you will find the latest news, reviews, photos, interviews and promotions from the NME Awards 2020.