NME Awards 2020: Robyn named songwriter of the decade

Robyn will be crowned songwriter of the decade next week NME Awards 2020,

Along with today’s announcement that Slowthai and Mura Masa open the prizes with a rough live performance, NME can reveal that Swedish icon Robyn was honored at night with this unique award for their invaluable contribution to and influence on today’s pop landscape becomes . Her iconic single “Dancing On My Own” topped NME’s recent list of “Best Songs Of The Decade”. Her last album “Honey” was a triumph and this award recognizes Robyn as a truly unique artist whose legacy will continue to inspire in this new decade.

“I am always amazed and ready to be seduced by a beautiful song,” said Robyn. “There are so many good songs that were written before and after 2010 that inspired me. Therefore I feel very humiliated and honored to have received this award. “

It was recently announced that Courtney Love will receive this year’s Icon Award, while Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis will be crowned god-like genius. We also confirmed that Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga will co-host the night. In addition to Yungblud, Beabadoobee and the show closers The 1975, appearances by AJ Tracey will also be shown.

