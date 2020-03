COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fireplace Office states no a single is wounded following a home fire on Thursday.

Officials say the fireplace happened ahead of 5 a.m. at Billy Meetze Highway off of Wide River Street.

According to investigators, the hearth brought about $20,000 in damages.

Authorities say all people in the residence managed to escape safely.

CFD officers say Irmo Fireplace Department aided out with battling the fire.

The bring about of the fire is underneath investigation.