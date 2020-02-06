No. 1 in the Wartburg rallies from No. 2 in Augsburg between 19 and 14 in D3 wrestling

WAVERLY, Iowa – The Wartburg Wrestling Team No. 1 celebrated a 19:14 comeback win against the University of Augsburg No. 2 on Thursday evening in the annual double game “Battle of the Burgs” in the Levick Arena.

After the fifth fight with 14: 3, Orange & Black ended the second half with victories, which were crowned by a 3: 2 decision by Brady Fritz against Auggies player David Flynn to victory over the five-point triumph.

“I wanted the boys to understand that the result did not mean anything at this point,” said head coach Eric Keller during the break after a win of 183 kg in Augsburg. “The only thing that mattered was the next game. Often these duals are back and forth, which brings with them their own emotions, but being in that kind of deficit and coming back like we did was something special. “

With nine points behind, five wins in a row by Kobe Woods, Jordon Brandon, Brady Kyner, Kris Rumph and Fritz led the Knights to victory. A 12: 4 decision by Kyner ensured that Wartburg was just one point behind 14: 13 before Rumph and Fritz decisions.

No. 1 Wartburg 19, No. 3 Augsburg 14

149 – # 3 Aaron Wilson (AUG) via Nick Meling (WAR) DEC 8-3

157 – # 2 Ryan Epps (AUG) vs. Martine Sandoval (WAR) TF 15-0

165 – # 6 Max Forsyth (WAR) vs Moses Madimba (AUG) DEC 1-0

174 – # 5 Solomon Nielsen (AUG) vs. Paul Calo (WAR) DEC 6-2

184 – # 1 Tanner Vassar (AUG) vs. # 2 Kyle Briggs (WAR) DEC 3-1

197 – # 4 Kobe Woods (WAR) vs. Wyatt Richardson (AUG) DEC 8-2

HWT – # 9 Jordon Brandon (WAR) vs. Tyler Kim (AUG) DEC 3-2

125 – # 8 Brady Kyner (WAR) via Justin Stauffacher (AUG) MD 12-4

133 – # 1 Kris Rumph (WAR) over # 2 Victor Gliva (AUG) DEC 8-6

141 – # 4 Brady Fritz (WAR) via # 5 David Flynn (AUG) DEC 3-2

* The game started at 149

Next

Wartburg, now 16-0 in the overall standings, will receive the rival of the American Rivers Conference, Loras College, on Friday, February 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Levick Arena to end the regular season.