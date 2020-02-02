No. 1 key to the hopes of the Georgian soccer championship

ATHENS – Kirby Smart landed on National Signature Day 2019 after having had a relatively narrow crop last February.

It was a 5-star flip from Auburn to Georgia that sent shock waves across the nation.

The talent and potential of Pickens is so great that his decision continues to solidify and hopes for the Bulldogs Championship flow into the future.

Todd Monken, air raid expert, has taken on the role of the offensive coordinator. So it’s a good bet that the passing game is emphasized more than ever.

It is also safe to assume that a healthy Pickens will be “The Guy” regardless of how Monken puts it. Routes, plans, picks and plans are created taking into account No. 1.

If you are a defensive coordinator in the quarterback and in the field, you know where Pickens is in line for every game.

An example of this was a few months ago when Pickens entered the SEC Championship Game to help his team rally after a 17-3 halftime deficit.

The LSU’s defense coordinator at the time, Dave Aranda, and the Tiger defenders were ready and waiting for Pickens. Aranda revealed to DawgNation that there were special plans in place to ensure that Pickens did not trigger the passing game.

“We had to make sure we put pressure on him,” said Aranda, who is now Baylor’s head coach, last month in New Orleans. “We had double reporting that we saved for him until half-time.

“We had a cloud cover wherever he was, which we saved until after half-time.”

Pickens managed four catches for 54 yards and one touchdown in the second half, even if the LSU found him on the way to a 37:10 win.

Matt Rhule was possibly the most sought-after NFL coach in December. But it was certainly not due to the ability of the new Carolina Panthers head coach to oversee Baylor’s defense preparations for the Sugar Bowl.

Pickens had 11 catches for 165 yards and a TD – at halftime – of the Bulldog’s 26-14 win over the then # 7 ranked bear.

RELATED: Georgia Football Game Ball, George Pickens Ties Bowl Record

“When we left him one to one, he did the pieces,” said Rhule. “When we played a little bit against him, they threw it out and he missed the boys. That was her intention to bring the ball to him. They continued to do so. “

LSU corner kick Derek Stingley Jr., an all-American with consensus, had enough matchups with pickens to form an opinion.

“He’s probably the best I’ve ever guarded,” Stingley told DawgNation.

It’s a sip, considering how Stingley is training against LSU Biletnikoff’s winner JaMarr and facing the planned first rounds of Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III.

Pickens had immediately impressed his teammates last fall. Security Richard LeCounte compared him to the great A.J. Green after a few exercises.

“He has speed on the track, he has speed, his route is fantastic and he has good ball skills,” said Stingely. “He is a well-rounded receiver. He can go up and play the game in the end zone.”

RELATED: Pickens enters the mainstream with a closed practice catch

Stingley did not remember that Pickens had spoken in the field, nor LSU-Nickel Cordale Flott.

“Yes, he speaks more with his actions in the field,” said Flatt. “He can really play. He has good ball skills, his length in the wide angle makes it difficult for the DBs to secure himself. That being said, he’s just a great athlete. “

Pickens led Georgia with 49 catches for 727 yards and 8 touchdowns, all team highs. Pickens’ 8 TD catches were at the forefront of the True Freshman receivers at the Power 5 conference, and his 727 yards took second place.

Pickens is likely to be selected as an all-SEC pre-season pick and has already gone so far as to be one of the Heisman Trophy players.

RELATED: Newman, White and Pickens Heisman odds

This despite the fact that he had served two semi-finals last season. The first was unannounced when Pickens missed the first two quarters of Georgia Tech victory for an unknown team rule violation.

The second suspension of Pickens, however, made headlines across the country and ended the bulldogs’ hopes in the College Football Playoff. Pickens’ quarrel with the yellow jackets in the third quarter resulted in him being suspended for the first half of the SEC title game.

RELATED: Georgian football is responding to Georgia Pickens’s ban

Georgian coach Kirby Smart and former quarterback Jake Fromm gathered around Pickens and offered support to the public, although the Bulldogs’ hopes of a victory fell sharply.

“We will help George, we will help him grow up,” said Smart. “We will help him make better decisions so that he can help our team.”

Fromm was in step.

“We will love him,” said Fromm. “We will take him under our wing and hopefully improve it.”

In his favor, Pickens apologized to the team and has had no documented problems or setbacks since the Georgia Tech incident.

Indeed, at the end of a glorious victory in the Sugar Bowl, Pickens was named MVP of the game and brought to the post-game press conference for his first public interview as Georgia Bulldog.

Many wondered: what would this emotionally charged soccer player say who was only a few minutes away from the heat of the moment and who had no prior knowledge due to the limitations of Smart’s newcomers?

Pickens, as entertaining and intense as he is, just promised teammates and coaches to get better.

“I’m still growing, but I can say that I improve every day,” said Pickens. “It was a great season for me. You win something, you lose something.

“But I have the feeling that we only fought every day, every exercise, every round. I like to win like this instead of winning the easy way out. I like to fight for victory. “

DawgNation stories about George Pickens

George Pickens hits highlight reels against Missouri

5 takeaways from Scrimmage One, George Pickens, Zamir White

Podcast: Picken’s former trainer says more to come

More about George Picken’s absurd catch, hype train

Pickens from the first half because of “team affair”

According to Kirby Smart, Georgia Pickens grows through “hard coaching”

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qm-bAAzU9zg [/ embed]