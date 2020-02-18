[No. 1 South Carolina kilos Vandy ninety five-forty four for nineteenth straight]

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Aliyah Boston experienced 12 details and 14 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina utilised its relentless defense for a big run in the 1st quarter en route to its 19th straight earn, 95-44 about Vanderbilt on Monday night time.

LeLe Grissett had 14 points to direct the Gamecocks (25-one, 12- Southeastern Conference). Tyasha Harris and Destanni Henderson each individual experienced 12 details to assistance South Carolina acquire control with a swarming protection that brought on its speedy-paced assault.

It occurred rapidly. Just after the Commodores (13-12, three-9) hit 4 photographs in a row to draw inside of 13-10 early on. Vanderbilt could not keep up the moment the Gamecocks cranked things up.

Harris experienced five points and LeLe Grissett four in South Carolina’s 17- run By the time Henderson hit a limited jumper in the ultimate moment, the Gamecocks ended up up 30-10 and cruised to their 12th straight victory in excess of Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt missed its last eight photographs of the quarter and dedicated 4 turnovers in the course of South Carolina’s operate.

It ongoing South Carolina’s sample of getting out fast and not seeking back. The Gamecocks held No. six UConn to just two factors in the opening period previous Monday on the way to their 1st-at any time victory over the predominant energy program in women’s higher education basketball.

On Jan. 30, South Carolina led Mississippi 32-two at the half.

The moment on top rated of the Commodores, the Gamecocks built sure to stay there.

They had 52 details at halftime, just the next time this time Vanderbilt allowed 50 or far more in the 1st two quarters. South Carolina inevitably grew the guide to 51 points — similar as the final margin — around the stop of the 3rd quarter.

It was the 11th double-double for the six-foot-five Boston, who prospects South Carolina in scoring and rebounding average and in blocked photographs. She experienced two of her team’s 11 blocks from Vanderbilt.

Mairella Fasoula had 11 points to direct Vanderbilt.

THE Huge Photo

Vanderbilt: The Commodores have had their struggles this time in SEC play, but they’ve seriously struggled against South Carolina. They dropped at household to the Gamecocks, 93-57, last thirty day period prior to acquiring blown out on the road.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have demonstrated a steadiness all period, seemingly unfazed by milestones and achievements. Following the 70-52 gain in excess of UConn last week, South Carolina throttled Auburn (79-53) and Vanderbilt its past two outings.

UP Subsequent

Vanderbilt returns dwelling to participate in Missouri on Thursday night.

South Carolina closes a 4-match homestand in opposition to LSU on Thursday night time.