No. 13 WVU seeks home win over Iowa State

Iowa State (9-12, 2-6) against No. 13 West Virginia (17-4, 5-3)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 West Virginia is aiming for the fifth consecutive win against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum. The last win for the Cyclones in West Virginia was a 74-72 win on January 10, 2015.

RISE: Derek Culver of West Virginia scored an average of 11 points and 9.2 rebounds, while Oscar Tshiebwe scored 11.2 points and nine rebounds. For Cyclones, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists, while Rasir Bolton scored 15.2 points in the last five games. He also made 83.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-7 if less than 68 points are scored and 9-5 if at least 68 points are scored.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 5: 0 if the team blocks at least seven enemy shots. The Cyclones are 4-12 this season if they block fewer than seven shots.

FREQUENTLY FILLED: West Virginia has tried the third most common free throws in the nation at 25.7 per game. The state of Iowa is much rarer on the line, scoring an average of 17.2 fouls per game (rank 205).

