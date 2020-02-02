No. 18 Iowa defeated No. 19 Illinois 72-65

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Luka Garza recovered from a slow start and scored 25 points. Iowa prevailed against 19 Illinois 72-65 in the last four minutes.

Garza, the Big Ten’s top scorer, had no point in the first 15 minutes. He ended his career with four 3-pointers and shot a total of 9 out of 16. He also had 10 rebounds for his 13th double double of the season.

Illinois (16-6, 8-3), who won seven times in a row, led 62-61 with 4:03. But the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) then ruled out the Illinois until Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3 four seconds before the end.

Iowa took five of his last seven shots. Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick each had 18 points.

Andres Feliz led Illinois with 17 points. Trent Frazier had 12 points and Dosunmu 11.

WIN EVERYWHERE

Iowa has a five-game winning streak across the Illinois, with victories taking place in four different locations – the regular season in Champaign and Iowa City, and New York and Chicago at the Big Ten tournament.

BIG PICTURE

The Illinois fought for first place with the state of Michigan. The Illinois, Spartans and Maryland have three defeats in the conference game.

Iowa returned within a game with the Big Ten lead.

Effects on the survey

The Illinois should not vote – they won against Minnesota at home on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes should stay where they are – they won two out of three games this week, with the defeat in Maryland.

NEXT

Illinois: The Illinois play Friday in Maryland.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are playing in Purdue on Wednesday.

