No. 2 Needham ladies beat Walpole, shift on Div. 1 South semifinals

NEEDHAM — 2nd-seeded Needham contemplated switching its video game program Saturday when it encountered No. 10 Walpole for a fourth time this time.

But the Rockets caught with what labored in the past and that meant a major dosage of senior guard Kiara McIntyre and junior forward Caroline Klemm.

McIntyre and Klemm had been a lethal duo coming off decide-and-rolls as McIntyre netted a game-large 23 points and corralled 12 boards although Klemm recorded 19 details, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks to ability Needham to a 57-47 Division 1 South quarterfinal victory in front of a ability crowd.

“It’s incredibly tricky to protect Kiki and Klemm and the ball display and also defend the shooters on the perimeter,” claimed Needham coach Amanda Sheehy as the Rockets (20-two) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal versus Newton North. “As often we can get to that ball display screen we’re performing it.”

McIntyre carried the offensive load early on by scoring 12 of Needham’s 14 details all through a spurt bridging the 2nd and third quarters.

Walpole (14-8) hung challenging driving Sydney Scales (16 details), and a 3-pointer from Brooke Walonis gave the Rebels their only guide of the next 50 %, 26-25, halfway by means of the third quarter. But McIntyre answered with a driving bucket and then observed Klemm down small to assistance Needham retake the guide.

“This was my final residence sport,” McIntyre explained. “I’m placing it all out there.”

Needham put Walpole absent in the last minutes as Klemm fed Avery Johnson in the corner for just Needham’s next 3-pointer of the activity as part of nine- operate to go up, 51-41. The Rockets also went 16-of-24 from the free-toss line in the closing frame to seal the win.

Klemm did not know she would engage in right until just several hours right before tip-off because of to an ankle harm she endured in the first round, but fought through the ailment to score 11 details in the fourth quarter.

“I was just determined,” Klemm said. “We ended up not dropping.”