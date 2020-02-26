no.-2-reactor-at-onagawa-nuclear-plant-in-miyagi,-halted-by-2011-tsunami,-passes-security-screening

A nuclear reactor in Miyagi Prefecture broken by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster formally cleared a countrywide nuclear watchdog protection screening on Wednesday, paving the way for it to restart after anti-catastrophe measures are finished by the conclude of March following 12 months.

The No. 2 device of Tohoku Electric Ability Co.’s Onagawa plant won the approval of the Nuclear Regulation Authority, becoming the second catastrophe-broken reactor following the Tokai No. 2 electrical power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture to go stricter basic safety expectations introduced after the the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Anti-disaster actions at the plant straddling the city of Onagawa and the town of Ishinomaki continue to need to have to be finished, such as the building of an 800-meter seawall. The operator also requires to obtain consent from nearby inhabitants ahead of it can restart the plant.

On March 11, 2011, all three reactors at the Onagawa advanced shut down when a substantial earthquake rocked northeastern Japan and a 13-meter tsunami strike the spot, flooding the underground flooring of the No. two unit at the plant.

Having said that, the facility’s unexpected emergency cooling procedure did not are unsuccessful and there was no meltdown of the sort that transpired at Tokyo Electrical Electricity Firm Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

Tohoku Electric applied for a security screening for the No. 2 unit in December 2013 and has been developing the seawall that will top rated out at 29 meters over sea degree. It expects to shell out about ¥340 billion ($three.08 billion) in overall on the anti-catastrophe actions.

The business has now made the decision to scrap the No. 1 reactor, which started operation in 1984, when it is thinking about applying for the restart of the No. three unit, which began electricity era in 2002.

If it restarts, the Onagawa No. 2 reactor, which commenced business operation in 1995, will be the 1st boiling h2o reactor — the identical form used at the Fukushima No. 1 plant — to resume functions after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami strike. That catastrophe claimed approximately 16,000 life and remaining extra than two,500 lacking.

Other boiling drinking water reactors at Tepco’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture and the Tokai No. two plant of Japan Atomic Electricity Co. have currently received approval to resume operations from the regulator but have however to attain community consent.