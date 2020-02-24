[No. 3 Residence Democrat Clyburn of South Carolina to back again Biden for president – Politico]



U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at his bash right after the Nevada Caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

February 24, 2020

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Ginger Gibson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jim Clyburn, the No. three Democrat in the Home of Associates and an influential black lawmaker from the early voting point out of South Carolina, is envisioned on Wednesday to endorse Joe Biden’s presidential bid, according to a Politico report on Sunday.

Reuters could not independently verify that the endorsement was forthcoming. A consultant for Clyburn identified as any reports that he had made a decision whom to endorse “speculative.”

Clyburn’s endorsement could be substantial forward of South Carolina’s principal on Saturday, the Democrats’ fourth presidential nominating contest. A greater part of Democratic voters in the state are black.

The Publish and Courier newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina, claimed that Clyburn in an interview following reports that he experienced made a decision, insisted he was not settled on a candidate and was still contemplating Biden as nicely as Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

In an interview on MSNBC, Biden said he did not know if Clyburn would endorse him. “I hope so,” he mentioned, adding: “He’s the solitary most crucial endorsement.”

Biden, who shipped lackluster finishes in both Iowa and New Hampshire, is projected to end second in Nevada, wherever the votes from Saturday’s caucuses were being continue to becoming tabulated.

A earn in South Carolina is important for the previous vice president, whose marketing campaign advised supporters following the New Hampshire principal that he would not be in a position to remain in the race if he did not protected a win in the Southern point out.

Senator Bernie Sanders scored an overpowering victory in Nevada, the second consecutive point out he has received in the point out-by-point out Democratic nominating contest to select a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

Sanders’ solid finish has stoked more problems between some Democrats that since he is the most liberal applicant, he will have a difficult time beating Trump.

Clyburn advised NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he expected to announce his endorsement on Wednesday. He has appeared at Biden occasions in the previous.

He also solid doubt on no matter if Sanders would get his backing.

“I consider that Bernie Sanders delivers a whole lot to the table for folks to look at,” Clyburn explained. “Anybody who refers to them selves as a democratic socialist, that word has generally had really dire implications all over South Carolina.”

