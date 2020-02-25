No. 6 Rally in Florida Past No. 11 Louisville 82-67

Tallahassee-Trent Forest scored 14 of his 16 points after half-time, Florida 6 recovered from double-digit deficits and beat 11th Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.

Seminole moves to 1st place in ACC

Devin Wassel and M.J.Walker scored 12 points each at the FSU

Seminole [24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference] passed Cardinal and finished first in the ACC. They lead Louisville and 7th Duke in half games.

Patrick Williams’ fierce dunk marked an exclamation mark on the Seminole-winning 15-0 run. Florida surpassed Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended their home streak to 22 games.

Devin Wassel and M.J.Walker each scored 12 points at the FSU. This set a record for the ACC Regular Season victory with three remaining on a schedule of 20 games.

Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Walla scored 13 points and 8 rebounds [23-6, 14-4].

Cardinals played in shorthand shortly after Junior Center Malik Williams started the game with his left foot. He returned to the bench with his boots on his feet.

Big picture

Louisville: The Cardinals shot well in the first half, chilling 52% and falling to 32% in the second half.

FL: Seminole shot 50% in each half and overcome nine first half turnovers to complete the Louisville season sweep.

next

Louisville will host Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Florida visits Clemson on Saturday.

