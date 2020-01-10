No apologies needed in the last loss of Bulls, which fell under manned Pacers

Loading...

Tom Thibodeau made no apologies and did not ask for it.

It was just the next man for the former Bulls coach.

No Derrick Rose? Nate Robinson, get out. Luol Deng gets a backbone? Go out anyway and upset Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs.

Ultimately, the Bulls front distorted that mentality against Thibodeau and insisted that he had a championship caliber team in that campaign for the period 2014-15, and would not have any excuses if it was too low. Of course, that roster turned out to be anything but championship caliber the following year under Fred Hoiberg, not even reaching the playoffs, despite the fact that many of the same faces, but the precedent was set.

It is a precedent that it is now impossible to fall back.

With Otto Porter Jr. for most of this season so far aside with a broken left foot, Wendell Carter is Jr. (judge only) the second starter who failed with an injury, possibly the next four to six weeks wrong.

The second game without Carter? Another disappointing loss for an understaffed Indiana team on Friday, when the Bulls fell 116-105, making Zach LaVine’s 43 points more empty calories.

So yes, it is better to keep the excuses to a minimum.

“First of all, I don’t talk that way,” coach Jim Boylen said when asked to make sure that the entire dressing room was kept away from the misery. “We do not dwell on those things. I have said it before, that when a man gets hurt, I feel for that man. The team has to go as far as possible, work and fill that gap. That’s where we get it about – how do we fill that gap?

“What we want to do this year is a consistent playing style, so if those things happen, there is no excuse for it:” Well, we can’t play the way we used to play. “We’ve changed that. That’s positive. I’m not talking about talent versus talent, I’m just talking about playing style. That’s a big problem.”

The problem is that Boylen held up his hat to keep that defensive playing style intact, and then built from there – with or without Carter – but the coach also had to deal with a bit of a mirage at that end of the ball .

Yes, the defensive efficiency was recently as high as the fifth best in the competition, with the Bulls focusing on steals and taking possessions from the other team. But looking at the other important aspects of a good defense, even Boylen had to admit that his team still had a way to go.

The three-guard attack has left the attack half small and exposed, with the Bulls 28 in rebound differential (minus 3.5 per game), while being ranked 18th in the opposition field goal percentage (45.7 percent).

The Pacers (24-15) exploited all of that, the home team surpassed 46-36 and then scored freely, ending with a 57.1 field goal percentage.

And yes, LaVine was an attacking juggernaut, but his defense betrayed him again late when he was T.J. Warren with 1:41 left in the game and only six, and then missed a three, and while complaining about what he felt was a mistake, he fell asleep during the layout of Aaron Holiday.

Even Boylen agreed that the face of the organization should be locked up during all 48 minutes of the game.

“I’ll just tell you this: I’m not going to share all my conversations with him, but the one I do have with him is very familiar with him (moments like that),” said Boylen from LaVine. “He understands that his ability to score and play the game at an elite level will also be determined by winning. And he understands that, so we’ll watch those plays and we’ll coach our way through it. “