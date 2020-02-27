no-area-for-alan-shearer-in-leading-league-hall-of-fame,-as-glen-johnson-picks-leading-5-inductees-and-leaves-newcastle-intention-device-out

Premier League winner Glen Johnson has picked his major 5 players deserving of a location in the division’s recently-introduced Hall of Fame.

But it’s probable quite a large amount of supporters will not concur with his range, as he left out fan favorite and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

On Thursday, the English major flight unveiled their designs to start an official Premier League Hall of Fame.

“A location in the Premier League Hall of Fame is reserved for the extremely greatest,” go through a statement, also stating that membership will be the ‘highest individual honour’ for players in the state.

To be eligible, players must be retired and only a player’s Premier League profession will be regarded.

The first two Hall of Fame inductees will be exposed on Thursday March 19, alongside with a shortlist of nominees for the next team, with supporters set to vote who will get in.

This naturally obtained supporters speculating who could – and demanding who should – get a place.

getty Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are two of the best favourites for a area in the new Leading League Hall of Fame

Amid the early favourites are Shearer, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester United icon Eric Cantona.

But, only one particular of that trio made Johnson’s record when talkSPORT challenged the previous Chelsea and Liverpool defender to opt for his leading-5 candidates.

Glen Johnson’s major-5 PL Hall of Fame candidates 1. Thierry Henry 2. John Terry 3. Steven Gerrard four. Petr Cech five. David Beckham

‘Where’s Shearer’, a lot of of you may inquire.

Johnson defined on White and Sawyer: “Well, this 5 could adjust each 30 seconds, which is the problem!

“I’ve picked these 5 not just likely for strikers, I have tried out to get a couple positions in there.

“Shearer could be in there, of system he could, but if I could only decide on 1 striker it is bought to be Henry.”

What do you make of his top-five?

