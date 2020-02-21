[no-arrests-created-in-demise-of-gentleman-uncovered-at-bakersfield-park-past-yr]

Murder of male observed dead in his car in 1985 continues to be unsolved



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 35 many years considering the fact that a gentleman was observed useless inside of his very own motor vehicle and his murder is nevertheless not solved.

On Feb. 20, 1985, Andrew Aguilar Onsurez’s entire body was discovered wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into the trunk of his car.

The coroner’s business office dominated anyone stabbed Onsurez various moments.

Bakersfield law enforcement explained Thursday there are no new potential customers in the situation.

Any individual with information on the circumstance is questioned to simply call Bakersfield law enforcement at 327-7111.