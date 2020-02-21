[no-arrests-created-in-demise-of-gentleman-uncovered-at-bakersfield-park-past-yr]

Hundreds turn out for yearly Kern County GOP Lincoln Working day Evening meal fundraiser
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Just one day immediately after President Trump visited Bakersfield, a different nationwide determine built a halt in the Golden Empire.
Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, sent the keynote tackle to far more than 500 people Thursday night at the Kern County Republican Party’s yearly Lincoln Day Supper fundraiser.
Murder of male observed dead in his car in 1985 continues to be unsolved
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 35 many years considering the fact that a gentleman was observed useless inside of his very own motor vehicle and his murder is nevertheless not solved.
On Feb. 20, 1985, Andrew Aguilar Onsurez’s entire body was discovered wrapped in a blanket and stuffed into the trunk of his car.
The coroner’s business office dominated anyone stabbed Onsurez various moments.
Bakersfield law enforcement explained Thursday there are no new potential customers in the situation.
Any individual with information on the circumstance is questioned to simply call Bakersfield law enforcement at 327-7111.
Lack Of Nearby Judges Declares Judicial Unexpected emergency
BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)— Just above a 7 days ago, the U.S. Japanese District Court docket of California instituted a judicial crisis for federal courtroom.
Back in 2014, Nancy Joyce Garrett was struck and killed by a Kern County Sheriff’s Officer and 6 a long time afterwards, the circumstance remains ongoing.
